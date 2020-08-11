UrduPoint.com
7 Dead, 850 Injured In 772 Traffic Accidents In Punjab

Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Seven persons were killed while 850 injured in 772 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 515 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 335 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 356 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 112 pedestrians, and 389 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 141 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 146 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 82 victims and at third Multan with 58 RTCs and 62 victims.

According to the data 679 motorbikes, 100 auto-rickshaws, 77 motorcars, 26 vans, 11 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 91 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

