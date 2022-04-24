UrduPoint.com

7 Dead, 889 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 889 others injured in 864 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 525 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 364 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 436 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 104 pedestrians and 356 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 215 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 220 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 68 in Gujranwala with 70 victims and at third Multan with 58 accidents and 60 victims.

According to the data, 773 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 103 motorcars, 23 vans, eight passenger buses, 26 trucks and 73 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

