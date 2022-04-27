UrduPoint.com

7 Dead, 964 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 04:37 PM

7 dead, 964 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least seven persons were killed and 964 others injured in 925 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 964 others injured in 925 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 595 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 369 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 480 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 92 pedestrians and 399 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 234 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 232 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 58 in Faisalabad with 67 victims and at third Multan with 58 accidents and 59 victims.

According to the data, 846 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 104 motorcars, 25 vans, six passenger buses, 42 trucks and 89 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Roya Samim represents Afghanistan in cricket match

Roya Samim represents Afghanistan in cricket match

6 minutes ago
 Ombudsman takes cognizance against management of I ..

Ombudsman takes cognizance against management of Islamabad Air port

1 second ago
 BISE Matric exams from May 10

BISE Matric exams from May 10

3 seconds ago
 MPAs call on Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

MPAs call on Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

2 minutes ago
 DPO holds open katchehri

DPO holds open katchehri

2 minutes ago
 SSC annual exams to start from May 10

SSC annual exams to start from May 10

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.