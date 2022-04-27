7 dead, 964 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 964 others injured in 925 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 595 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 369 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 480 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 92 pedestrians and 399 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 234 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 232 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 58 in Faisalabad with 67 victims and at third Multan with 58 accidents and 59 victims.

According to the data, 846 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 104 motorcars, 25 vans, six passenger buses, 42 trucks and 89 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.