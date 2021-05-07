7 dead, 965 injured in 899 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 965 others injured in 899 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 573 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 379 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 379 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 141 pedestrians and 445 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 221 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 220 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 73 victims and at third Gujranwala with 54 accidents and 50 victims.

According to the data, 603 motorbikes, 106 auto-rickshaws, 86 motorcars, 34 vans, 11 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 104 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.