7 Dead, 972 Injured In 936 Road Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 03:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :At least seven persons were killed while 972 injured in 936 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 559 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 413 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 475 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 125 pedestrians, and 379 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 269 road accidents were reported in Lahore due to which 289 people affected placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Gujranwala with 55 road accidents and 52 victims.

According to the data, 799 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 104 motorcars, 24 vans, 08 buses,33 trucks and 100 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

