7 dead in 545 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 614 others sustained injuries in 545 road accidents in Punjab during the past 24 hours, according to the data provided by Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 357 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 257 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the Rescue Medical Teams.

The data analysis showed that 221 drivers, 14 underage drivers, 90 pedestrians, and 310 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 102 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 97 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 89 in Faisalabad with 99 victims and at third Multan with 43 accidents and 48 victims.

According to the data, 447 motorbikes, 59 auto-rickshaws, 46 motorcars, 11 vans, 10 trucks and 84 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.