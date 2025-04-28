7 Dead, Several Injured In South Waziristan Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) At least seven persons were killed while other several injured after a powerful blast in Wana, South Waziristan on Monday afternoon.
According to deputy commissioner, 15 people sustained injuries in the blast, private news channels reported.
A leader of the peace committee was the prime target, said the government official.
The injured are being shifted to the nearby hospital while emergency was also declared in DHQ Wana. The rescue operation is also underway after the blast.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the blast and prayed for the departed souls.
He also prayed for early recovery of injured.
He added that such cowardly acts cannot weaken us and we are committed to uproot the menace of terrorism.
