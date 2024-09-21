7 Dead,1527 Injured In 1377 RTCs In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Seven persons were killed and 1527 injured in 1377 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 645 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 882 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 763 drivers, 71 underage drivers, 192 pedestrians, and 579 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 266 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 300 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 105 in with 110 victims and at third Multan with 94 RTCs and 104 victims.
According to the data 1256 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 30 vans, 13 passenger buses, 35 truck and 105 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free Wi-Fi service scope widens5 seconds ago
-
4 girls killed in two incidents; one accused arrested10 minutes ago
-
PPP marks Bilawal’s 36th birthday10 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of recovery of 2 girls’ bodies in Jaranwala--Corrected20 minutes ago
-
Punjab ministers say people rejected PTI call for rally20 minutes ago
-
UN Peace Day: World's first Peace Repository to be set up in Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
Wani seeks OHCHR's role for an unhindered access to Kashmir to effectively report on human rights ab ..40 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division visits Cadet College Kohat40 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad lawyers’ strike enters fourth day50 minutes ago
-
36th Birthday ceremony of BBZ celebrates in Sukkur1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Chinese delegation led by minister Chen Mingguo1 hour ago
-
Bilawal turns 36, celebrates birthday1 hour ago