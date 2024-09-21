Open Menu

7 Dead,1527 Injured In 1377 RTCs In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 07:30 PM

7 dead,1527 injured in 1377 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Seven persons were killed and 1527 injured in 1377 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 645 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 882 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 763 drivers, 71 underage drivers, 192 pedestrians, and 579 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 266 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 300 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 105 in with 110 victims and at third Multan with 94 RTCs and 104 victims.

According to the data 1256 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 30 vans, 13 passenger buses, 35 truck and 105 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

