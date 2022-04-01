7 die, 3 injured in Kuchi road accident

At least seven persons were killed while three others injured when a speeding car hit a motorcycle in Kuchi area, Balochistan on Friday

KUCHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :At least seven persons were killed while three others injured when a speeding car hit a motorcycle in Kuchi area, Balochistan on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kuchi, the accident occurred due the rashly driven car.

The injured and the dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital, the police said.