UrduPoint.com

7 Die, 3 Injured In Kuchi Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 11:07 PM

7 die, 3 injured in Kuchi road accident

At least seven persons were killed while three others injured when a speeding car hit a motorcycle in Kuchi area, Balochistan on Friday

KUCHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :At least seven persons were killed while three others injured when a speeding car hit a motorcycle in Kuchi area, Balochistan on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kuchi, the accident occurred due the rashly driven car.

The injured and the dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital, the police said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Balochistan Police Car

Recent Stories

Yemen's warring parties agree to 2-month truce: UN ..

Yemen's warring parties agree to 2-month truce: UN envoy

2 minutes ago
 Stocks wobble as solid US jobs data points to rate ..

Stocks wobble as solid US jobs data points to rate hike

2 minutes ago
 Govt pursuing an independent foreign policy: Ali M ..

Govt pursuing an independent foreign policy: Ali Muhammad

2 minutes ago
 UN Under-Secretary-General to Visit Moscow, Kiev t ..

UN Under-Secretary-General to Visit Moscow, Kiev to Discuss Ukraine Situation - ..

2 minutes ago
 Algerian President Establishes Supreme Council for ..

Algerian President Establishes Supreme Council for Energy - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Decrease in Oil Production in Russia Caused by Res ..

Decrease in Oil Production in Russia Caused by Restructuring of Market - Top Off ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.