7 die, 9 injured in road mishap in Chitral

Chitral (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) 7 persons died and 9 were injured in a collision between car and van near Boni in Chitral here on Wednesday.According to media reports, van was on the way to upper Chitral from lower when it collided with car and fell into the deep ditch.

As a result 7 persons died and 9 got injured who were shifted to district headquarter hospital.

Where three injured persons condition is stated to be critical.Emergency has been declared in the hospital and treatment is underway of the injured persons.