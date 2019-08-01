UrduPoint.com
7 Die In Different Traffic Mishaps In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:02 PM

7 Die in different Traffic mishaps in Karachi

7 people died and 1 got injured in different traffic accidents in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) 7 people died and 1 got injured in different traffic accidents in Karachi.According to media reports an unknown vehicle hit two motorcycles in near Ayesha Mosque in Defence, Karachi and as a result 4 persons were killed.

Their bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.According to Rescue the victims Muhammad Sami, Muhammad Shahzaib, Moeez and Sarim were residents of Korangi number 4. The family members while talking to media said the all of them were hard workers and they going to sea view after the work.According to police the four youngsters were racing on their way to sea view and according to preliminary investigation the motorcycles hit the car.

The bodies were handed over to family members after the procedure of regulations.While a person got hit by an unknown vehicle in Malir, Saudabad. The injured one was shifted to Civil Hospital where he died during treatment.

Police said that the victim was identified as 37 years old Saghir and he was the resident of Malir.On the hand in Sher Shah near Paracha Pul 2 persons on motorcycles got injured by a hit from unknown vehicle.

They were shifted to Civil Hospital through ambulance where one person died during treatment. Police said that the dead one was identified as 30 years old Joel Maseeh and the injured one was identified as 27 years old Solenter Maseeh.Moreover in Gulbahar near Rizwiya Kat a 42 years old man was killed in an unidentified car crash.

Police reached at the incident spot after being informed and took the dead body in their custody and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital through ambulance. Police said the the body has not been identified yet. Police have placed the body in a cold storage after the investigation.

