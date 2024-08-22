Open Menu

7 Die In Rains Incidents In KP: PDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 08:21 PM

At least seven persons died in rains related incidents during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) At least seven persons died in rains related incidents during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Provincial Disasters Management Authority, these people had expired in different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Two sisters namely Saima and Naima daughters of Bakhtullah died at Domail Bannu when roof of a house collapsed.

Similarly, one person each expired at Tank, Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan while two in Mansehra.

