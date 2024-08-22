7 die in rains incidents in KP: PDMA

At least seven persons died in rains related incidents during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to Provincial Disasters Management Authority, these people had expired in different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Two sisters namely Saima and Naima daughters of Bakhtullah died at Domail Bannu when roof of a house collapsed.

Similarly, one person each expired at Tank, Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan while two in Mansehra.