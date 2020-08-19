UrduPoint.com
7 Died, 8 Injured In Clash Between Two Afghan Groups

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

7 died, 8 injured in clash between two Afghan groups

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Seven people including three real brothers Wednesday killed besides eight others critically injured in a clash between two Afghan groups at Afghan Refugees Camp No. 5 Haripur here on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman confirmed the death toll and said clash between the two afghan groups took place owing to domestic issues.

According to the police, two afghan groups exchanged harsh words over a financial dispute in Haripur Post Office. Suddenly they started firing targeting each other which result in seven people of both groups including five of one group and three real brothers of the other group.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sajjad Tanooli told media that taking immediate action apprehended six accused.

The deceased were identified as Haibutullah Shah, Hakeem Shah and Abid Shah sons of Noor Muhammad, residents of Afghan Refugee Camp No. 5 Padhana Haripur, Habeeb Noor, Gulab and Behram resident of Refugee camp No.4.

The injured were identified as Daood, Ahmadullah residents of camp No.5, Abid resident of camp No.4, Omer Gul camp No.3 and pedestrian Noman resident of Makhan colony Haripur.

Police and Rescue 1122 shifted bodies and injured to the Trauma Center Haripur where three injured from were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

After the incident, special security measures have been taken for both places i.e Trauma Center Haripur where the injured were under treatment and Afghan Refugees Camp No. 5 Padhanna.

