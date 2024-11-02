Open Menu

7 Died In Buner Road Mishap : Police

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM

At least seven passengers died when a van plunged into deep ravine in Buner district on Saturday, police said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) At least seven passengers died when a van plunged into deep ravine in Buner district on Saturday, police said.

The van coming to Swari when reached at Chagarzai plunged into deep ditch, killing seven passengers on the spot.

The injured were shifted to district Headquarter hospital Swari Buner.

Overspeeding was stated to be incident cause.

