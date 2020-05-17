UrduPoint.com
7 Doctors, 4 Paramedics Test Positive For Coronavirus

Sun 17th May 2020 | 10:20 PM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Seven doctors and four paramedical staff tested positive for coronavirus.

This was said by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Rehmatullah Saqib while talking to media here.

He said that swab samples of seven doctors - Muhammad Yasin, Mudassar Sheikh, Zohaib, Irfan, Hashim, Abdul Mughal, Noreen - and four paramedical staff were sent to Punjab Healthcare Laboratory Lahore which were declared positive.

According to the CEO Health, the results of 140 patients were found positive so far, out of which, 49 have been completely treated and discharged while 40 patients are in isolation wards and Quarantine Centre in DHQ Hospital Hafizabad and two were getting treatment in THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian.

He said the seven doctors are in isolation and getting treatment in their houses. He further told that the four of the doctors were performing their duties in DHQ and THQ hospitals while three of them including a lady doctor were performing duties in private hospitals.

He said that complete facilities are being provided to the coronavirus patients in DHQ and THQ hospitals. He further said that government has provided all types of protective kits in the DHQ and THQ hospitals.

