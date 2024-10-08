7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized

Police have arrested seven drug dealers and recovered more than 06 kg of drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested seven drug dealers and recovered more than 06 kg of drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Dhamyal police held Zaheer and recovered 03 kg drugs from his possession and 560 gram charas was confiscated from Mushtaq.

Similarly, Rata Amaral police recovered 650 gram of charas from and Shiraz while 520 gram of charas was seized from Zia ul Haq and 500 gram of charas was also recovered from Abdul Ghaffar.

Following operation, Taxila police recovered 510 gram of charas from Shadab.

Additionally, Jatali police recovered 670 gram of charas from Waheed.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested suspects will be challaned to the court with concrete evidence and will be punished.

He said that crackdown will be continued against the drug dealers to end the scourge of narcotics.