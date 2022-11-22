7 drug dealers, liquor supplier arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested seven drug dealers and liquor suppliers and recovered more than 04 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Gujjar Khan police recovered 1.6 kg drugs from Anwar and same police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from Sajid.

Similarly, Kotli Sattain police recovered 565 gram of charas from Fawad Parvez and same police recovered 260 gram of charas from accused Almas Parvez.

While, Airport police nabbed Khawar and recovered 280 grams of charas from his possession.

Ratta Amral police arrested Bilal and seized 05 liters of liquor from his possession and same police recovered 08 liters of liquor from Asher.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

The SSP Operations Rawalpindi appreciated the performance of police team adding that crackdown would be continued against the drug dealers and liquor suppliers without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Ganjmandi police have arrested a firecracker dealer. According to police spokesman, police have confiscated a large quantity of firecrackers and material from his possession.