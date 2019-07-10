7 drug peddlers arrested, drugs seized in operation in Okara

Police arrested seven drug peddlers and seized drugs in a search and strike operation against the drug peddlers in the district here on Wednesday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Police arrested seven drug peddlers and seized drugs in a search and strike operation against the drug peddlers in the district here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Okara police, on a tip off, raided at Tanka Singh area and arrested seven drug peddlers while three drug peddlers managed to escaped from the scene.

As many as, 84 liters liquor was also recovered from their possession.

The Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

\378