7 Drug Peddlers Arrested, Narcotics Recovered In Tharparkar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:39 PM

7 drug peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered in Tharparkar

Tharparkar police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested 7 drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested 7 drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs.

According to details, district police acting on a tip off, raided in various localities of district and arrested seven drug sellers and recovered 765 liters liquor,525 packets of gutkaa and 165 gram Charas from them. Police registered cases against them under narcotics control act.

