UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:10 PM

7 drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested seven accused besides, recovering over one kg charras and 57 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, City and Pirwadhai police arrested Qaiser Tanveer, Ajab Gul, Jamsheed Khan, Suni Alluddin, Mudassir Khaliq, Abdul Basitand Ahmed Shah and recovered 1250 grams charras and 57 liters liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Ajab Gul All From

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Italy’s ..

15 minutes ago

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

45 minutes ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

1 hour ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

1 hour ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

1 hour ago

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.