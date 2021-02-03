7 drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested seven accused besides, recovering over one kg charras and 57 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, City and Pirwadhai police arrested Qaiser Tanveer, Ajab Gul, Jamsheed Khan, Suni Alluddin, Mudassir Khaliq, Abdul Basitand Ahmed Shah and recovered 1250 grams charras and 57 liters liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.