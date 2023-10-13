Open Menu

7 Drug-peddlers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

7 drug-peddlers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The district police arrested five alleged drug-peddlers and seized contraband from them during the last 24 hours.

A police report said here on Friday that Mansoorabad police arrested Imran and Habib from Kashmir Road and Jhumra Road, respectively and recovered 2.75-kg hashish from them.

Both the accused proved to be history-sheeter during initial investigation.

The Millat Town police arrested a narcotics supplier Adnan from Ali Park and recovered 1.5-kg of hashish from him.

The Factory Area police arrested one Usman with 1.25-kg hashish from Flats Chowk.

Also, Roshanwala police arrested Javed Iqbal and recovered 1.5-kg hashish from him. All the accused were sent behind bars after registration of separate cases.

