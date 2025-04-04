7 drug peddlers nabbed with 14 kg charas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) As per Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision of a drug-free province, the Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued crackdown against drug peddlers and nabbed seven accused with around 14 kilograms charas.

According to the police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police held two accused Saeed alias Saeedi and Shoaib recovering 4 kg and 3.2 kg charas from them respectively.

The Sadiqabad Police also recovered 1.8 kg charas from accused Imran Shahzad, while New Town Police netted accused Ali Shah on the recovery of 1.

65 kg of the contraband item from him.

Likewise, the Taxila and Wah Saddar Police arrested accused Zahir and Shakeel respectively with 1.48 kg and 1.1 kg charas.

Similarly, the Dhamial Police recovered 600 grams chars from accused Sohail Iqbal.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said the crackdown against drug peddlers would continue to uproot the scourge of drugs.

He urged the civil society, especially parents, to help the police in the drive against the menace.