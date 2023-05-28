7 drug pushers arrested during crackdown

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The district police on Sunday claimed to have arrested seven drug pushers and recovered over 2.5 kg drugs from their possession during ongoing crackdown against drug dealers and anti social elements in the limits of Cantt police Station.

The district police spokesman informed that during the course of action, the Cantt police led by its SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused Azmat Ullah alias Malang son of Asmat Ullah Kundi resident of Basti Ustrana and recovered 1040 gram hashish and a 30-bore pistol along with five cartridges from his possession.

Similarly, another accused Mujeeb Ullah son of Muhammad Hassan Marwat resident of Muryali was arrested with 55 gram Ice drug, accused Akhtar son of Sarfaraz resident of Model Town with 211 gram Ice drug, accused Jahangir son of Imam Bakhsh Thaheem resident of Kachi Paindkhan with 171 gram heroin, accused Shaukat son of Nausher Malana resident of Basti Dirkhana-wali with 201 gram heroin and accused Wahid Bakhsh son of Khuda Bakhsh resident of Muryali with 371 gram Ice drug.

Meanwhile, the Cantt police also arrested the accused Daood son of Alamgir resident of Tank during the blockade who was wanted to police in a theft case and recovered a stolen motorcycle.