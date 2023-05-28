UrduPoint.com

7 Drug Pushers Arrested During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

7 drug pushers arrested during crackdown

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The district police on Sunday claimed to have arrested seven drug pushers and recovered over 2.5 kg drugs from their possession during ongoing crackdown against drug dealers and anti social elements in the limits of Cantt police Station.

The district police spokesman informed that during the course of action, the Cantt police led by its SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused Azmat Ullah alias Malang son of Asmat Ullah Kundi resident of Basti Ustrana and recovered 1040 gram hashish and a 30-bore pistol along with five cartridges from his possession.

Similarly, another accused Mujeeb Ullah son of Muhammad Hassan Marwat resident of Muryali was arrested with 55 gram Ice drug, accused Akhtar son of Sarfaraz resident of Model Town with 211 gram Ice drug, accused Jahangir son of Imam Bakhsh Thaheem resident of Kachi Paindkhan with 171 gram heroin, accused Shaukat son of Nausher Malana resident of Basti Dirkhana-wali with 201 gram heroin and accused Wahid Bakhsh son of Khuda Bakhsh resident of Muryali with 371 gram Ice drug.

Meanwhile, the Cantt police also arrested the accused Daood son of Alamgir resident of Tank during the blockade who was wanted to police in a theft case and recovered a stolen motorcycle.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Malang Tank Alamgir Sunday From

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

7 minutes ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

21 minutes ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

21 minutes ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

21 minutes ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

22 minutes ago
 Ajman-Türkiye Business Forum highlights opportuni ..

Ajman-Türkiye Business Forum highlights opportunities boosting trade and invest ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.