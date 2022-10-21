7 drug pushers held, liquor, hashish recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested seven alleged drug pushers and recovered liquor and hashish from their possession during raids conducted in different areas of the district.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the teams of several police stations including PS Kotwali, PS Ahmadpur, PS Uch Sharif, PS Hasilpur, and PS Khairpur Tamewali arrested seven suspects and recovered 260 liters of liquor and 580 grams of hashish from their possessionThe accused were identified as Amir, Amjad, Rafeeq, Nawaz, Afzal, Bilal, and Naeem. The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probing was in process.