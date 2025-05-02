Open Menu

7 Drug Suppliers Nabbed With Over 7 Kg Hashish

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM

7 drug suppliers nabbed with over 7 kg hashish

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Police on Friday arrested four accused with more than seven kilograms hashish from their possession in crackdown against drug pushers.

The police spokesman in statement said, the Wah Cantt Police nabbed accused identified a Nazim and recovered 1.58 kg hashish from him, adding the Wah Saddar Police netted Shoukat and recovered 0.

80 kilogram of hashish while the same police also recovered 1.26 kg of the contraband item from accused Shafiq.

Moreover, Taxila Police recovered 1.46 kg of the contraband item from accused Bilal, 1.26 kilogram hashish from Zohaib Akhter, 1.12 kilogram hashish from Tayyub Saeed and 0.60 kilogram hashish from Sami Ullah.

Separate cases had been registered against the suspects, he said, adding the concerned police had lunched further investigations.

APP/ajq/377

