7 Drug Suppliers Nabbed With Over 7 Kg Hashish
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Police on Friday arrested four accused with more than seven kilograms hashish from their possession in crackdown against drug pushers.
The police spokesman in statement said, the Wah Cantt Police nabbed accused identified a Nazim and recovered 1.58 kg hashish from him, adding the Wah Saddar Police netted Shoukat and recovered 0.
80 kilogram of hashish while the same police also recovered 1.26 kg of the contraband item from accused Shafiq.
Moreover, Taxila Police recovered 1.46 kg of the contraband item from accused Bilal, 1.26 kilogram hashish from Zohaib Akhter, 1.12 kilogram hashish from Tayyub Saeed and 0.60 kilogram hashish from Sami Ullah.
Separate cases had been registered against the suspects, he said, adding the concerned police had lunched further investigations.
APP/ajq/377
Recent Stories
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7 drug suppliers nabbed with over 7 kg hashish6 minutes ago
-
Boy shot dead by another child6 minutes ago
-
One Commercial Market food outlet closed, three fined for poor cleanliness arrangements16 minutes ago
-
5 drug suppliers nabbed with 6 kg charas16 minutes ago
-
Modi's 'authoritarian policies' risk south Asian stability: Barrister Saif26 minutes ago
-
Dar briefs Panama counterpart on current regional situation26 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits injured during encounter with police36 minutes ago
-
2 murder cases proclaimed offenders nabbed56 minutes ago
-
Khyber District administration imposes 12-Day Smart Lockdown in Jamrud to curb Mpox spread56 minutes ago
-
Nutrition, care awareness programs crucial in reducing maternal newborn mortality: Expert2 hours ago
-
Pak Pavilion at Osaka Kansai expo draws crowds with unique pink-salt experience2 hours ago
-
Five farmers booked over water theft2 hours ago