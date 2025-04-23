Open Menu

7 Drug Suppliers Netted With Over 7 Kg Charas

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 10:08 PM

7 drug suppliers netted with over 7 kg charas

The Rawalpindi Police continued action against drug suppliers and netted nine accused with more than 7 kilograms charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police continued action against drug suppliers and netted nine accused with more than 7 kilograms charas.

According to the police spokesman, the Chaklala Police recovered 1.48 kg charas from accused Adil, while the Rawat Police nabbed two accused Ahmed Shiraz and Arsalan with 1.74 kg and 550 grams of the contraband item respectively.

Similarly, the Taxila Police held two accused Umair and Ishtiaq recovering 1.15 kg and 570 grams respectively.

The Race Course Police also recovered 520 grams charas from accused Sher Ali, while Jatli Police arrested accused Imtiaz with 520 grams of the commodity.

Likewise, the Dhamial Police also held two accused Zarif and Shahnawaz on the recovery of 560 grams and 530 grams charas from them respectively.

