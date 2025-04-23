7 Drug Suppliers Netted With Over 7 Kg Charas
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 10:08 PM
The Rawalpindi Police continued action against drug suppliers and netted nine accused with more than 7 kilograms charas
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police continued action against drug suppliers and netted nine accused with more than 7 kilograms charas.
According to the police spokesman, the Chaklala Police recovered 1.48 kg charas from accused Adil, while the Rawat Police nabbed two accused Ahmed Shiraz and Arsalan with 1.74 kg and 550 grams of the contraband item respectively.
Similarly, the Taxila Police held two accused Umair and Ishtiaq recovering 1.15 kg and 570 grams respectively.
The Race Course Police also recovered 520 grams charas from accused Sher Ali, while Jatli Police arrested accused Imtiaz with 520 grams of the commodity.
Likewise, the Dhamial Police also held two accused Zarif and Shahnawaz on the recovery of 560 grams and 530 grams charas from them respectively.
Recent Stories
4 proclaimed offenders arrested
LHC tribunal dismisses Rana Mashhood’s petition
Council urges CDA to make Islamabad Inclusive for Persons with Disabilities
Magnificent Pogacar soars to Fleche Wallonne triumph
Pakistan Embassy in Beijing facilitates record Chinese participation at HEMS 202 ..
Saudi Arabia launches ‘Saudi Hearing’ volunteer program for children in Sene ..
Minimum wage enforcement: ICT admin cracks down on violators
ISSI-NIMA host joint seminar on “Role of Technology and Pakistan’s Maritime ..
DC reviews market inspections, safety checks across capital
Mutual consultation vital to overcoming challenges: Governor Kundi
NA Committee on Privatization meets
EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Trump fury
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 proclaimed offenders arrested1 minute ago
-
LHC tribunal dismisses Rana Mashhood’s petition1 minute ago
-
Council urges CDA to make Islamabad Inclusive for Persons with Disabilities1 minute ago
-
7 drug suppliers netted with over 7 kg charas1 minute ago
-
Minimum wage enforcement: ICT admin cracks down on violators1 minute ago
-
ISSI-NIMA host joint seminar on “Role of Technology and Pakistan’s Maritime Security1 minute ago
-
DC reviews market inspections, safety checks across capital1 minute ago
-
Mutual consultation vital to overcoming challenges: Governor Kundi1 minute ago
-
NA Committee on Privatization meets8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to sent 24 skilled youth to Saudi Arabia25 minutes ago
-
Senate committee defers agenda items over officials' absence25 minutes ago
-
CM to soon inaugurate Central Food Laboratory at Hayatabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Food, ..32 minutes ago