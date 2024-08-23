7 Drug-traffickers Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The district police, during a crackdown on drug-traffickers, arrested seven accused and seized over 11kg hashish from their possession during the last 24 hours.
A police report said here Friday that Ghulam Muhammad Abad police held a drug-peddler Ramzan red-handed with 2.5kg hashish from Saeedabad in Sidhupura area.
Nishatabad police nabbed Sarfraz from Pull Dingru; 2.5kg hashish was seized from his possession.
Khurrianwala police conducted a raid in Chak No 102-RB and recovered 1.75kg hashish from Abu Bakar and 1.25kg hashish from Ali Rehan from Chak No 562-GB.
Jaranwala city police arrested a narcotics supplier Farman Ali with .25kg hashish.
Meanwhile, Jaranwala Saddar police held two drug-peddlers Munir and Mohsin from Chak No 68-GB and 64-GB and seized 2.75kg hashish from their hideouts.
All the accused have been locked in police stations concerned after registration.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident35 minutes ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam55 minutes ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB55 minutes ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority1 hour ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM1 hour ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister1 hour ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case1 hour ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner1 hour ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui1 hour ago
-
Balochistan govt bans PTM leader entry1 hour ago