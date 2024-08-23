Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

7 drug-traffickers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The district police, during a crackdown on drug-traffickers, arrested seven accused and seized over 11kg hashish from their possession during the last 24 hours.

A police report said here Friday that Ghulam Muhammad Abad police held a drug-peddler Ramzan red-handed with 2.5kg hashish from Saeedabad in Sidhupura area.

Nishatabad police nabbed Sarfraz from Pull Dingru; 2.5kg hashish was seized from his possession.

Khurrianwala police conducted a raid in Chak No 102-RB and recovered 1.75kg hashish from Abu Bakar and 1.25kg hashish from Ali Rehan from Chak No 562-GB.

Jaranwala city police arrested a narcotics supplier Farman Ali with .25kg hashish.

Meanwhile, Jaranwala Saddar police held two drug-peddlers Munir and Mohsin from Chak No 68-GB and 64-GB and seized 2.75kg hashish from their hideouts.

All the accused have been locked in police stations concerned after registration.

