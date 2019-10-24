7 factories sealed for emitting pollution in Faisalabad

Environment Protection Department (EPD)conducted raids in different areas of the city and sealed seven factories causing environmental pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : Environment Protection Department (EPD)conducted raids in different areas of the city and sealed seven factories causing environmental pollution.

Deputy Director EPD Tahir Mahmood said that EPD teams conducted raids in different areas and found seven units causing environmental pollution by utilizing the used cloths and leather material as fuel.

The units sealed including Abu Bakar Sizing Jhang road, Bilal Sizing, Bari Sizing and Madina Sizing in chak 67-JB, Asghar Sizing, Masha Allah Sizing of Faizabad Industrial Area, and Ahmed Sizing of Marzi Pura.

Deputy Director EPD said that the operation had been launched on the directions of the Punjab government keeping in view the smog problem.

The utilization of sub-standard materials like polyester waste, leather waste and other items were badly polluting the environment, he said adding that action against factories would continue to ensure enforcement of rules and regulations.