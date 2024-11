7 Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) employees promoted

Departmental Promotion Committee of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has promoted seven employees including five junior clerks and two drivers in next scales

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Departmental Promotion Committee of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has promoted seven employees including five junior clerks and two drivers in next scales.

Chairing the meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee, Additional Director General (ADG) FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha said that junior clerks - Abdul Basit, Muhammad Zohaib Aslam, Horiya Bashir, Sohail Niaz and Muhammad Usman Shehzad - were promoted from grade-11 to grade-14 whereas two drivers including Muhammad Munir and Nisar Ahamd were promoted from grade-5 to grade-6.

Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Riaz Hussain, Director Estate Management FDA Junaid Hasan Manj, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Deputy Director Finance Tariq Javaid Faisal and Deputy Director Admin Humaira Ashraf and other were also present in the meeting.