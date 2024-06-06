7 Farmers Booked
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) An Irrigation task force caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals, here on Thursday.
According to a spokesperson, during a crackdown on water theft, the task force raided Midh Ranja, Kot Momin, Yarywala village and surrounding areas, and caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals.
They were identified as Ghulam Haider, Asghar, Akhtar and others. On a report of the Irrigation officials, police registered cases against water pilferers.
Recent Stories
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary Energy, PESCO chief assure to address load shedding issue in Kohat9 minutes ago
-
Halal Food Authority conducts operation9 minutes ago
-
Shop sealed for decanting LPG illegally20 minutes ago
-
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year21 minutes ago
-
Child beggars swarm twin cities’ before advent of eid30 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman pay rich tribute to poet Ishaq Rahi30 minutes ago
-
Senior Management Course officers visit Sialkot DC officer, get briefing30 minutes ago
-
Jimmy Engineer emphasizes projecting soft image of country through art, culture30 minutes ago
-
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement39 minutes ago
-
Wrote a new chapter of Pak-China cooperation in Shenzhen; will reciprocate model in Pakistan: Dar40 minutes ago
-
In-laws allegedly kill woman by setting her on fire; IGP takes notice40 minutes ago
-
Trans community empowered through mental, psychosocial training40 minutes ago