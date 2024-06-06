Open Menu

7 Farmers Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) An Irrigation task force caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals, here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, during a crackdown on water theft, the task force raided Midh Ranja, Kot Momin, Yarywala village and surrounding areas, and caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals.

They were identified as Ghulam Haider, Asghar, Akhtar and others. On a report of the Irrigation officials, police registered cases against water pilferers.

