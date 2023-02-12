UrduPoint.com

7 FESCO Linemen Awarded For Adopting Safety Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Seven linemen of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has been given the 'Best Lineman Award' for adopting all safety measures during performance of their duties in the last three months.

A spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that the Safety Directorate evaluated performance of the linemen working across the FESCO region on the basis of adoption of safety measures in October, November and December 2022.

Those given the award were: Lineman-II (LM-II) Nadeem Tariq of Hajji Abad subdivision of First Circle Faisalabad, LM-I Muhammad Imran of Narwala Road subdivision of Second Circle Faisalabad, LM-II Faisal Adeeb of Toba Tek Singh City subdivision of Jhang Circle, LM-I Ghazanfar Mehmood of Bhalwal City subdivision of Sargodha Circle, LM-I Muhammad Amir of Isa Khail subdivision of Mianwali Circle, LM-I Faheem Akhtar of TLC subdivision of GSC and LM-II Aqeel Anwar of SS&T subdivision Jaranwala Road of GSO, he added.

