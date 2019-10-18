UrduPoint.com
7 Fined Rs45,000 For Violating Plastic Bags Ban

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 09:59 PM

A joint team of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and Ministry of Climate Change Friday imposed Rs45,000 fine on the plastic bags ban violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A joint team of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and Ministry of Climate Change Friday imposed Rs45,000 fine on the plastic bags ban violators.

The joint monitoring team visited Koral, Ghouri Town and Khanna Pul to inspect whether the ban on use of plastic bags was being implemented in letter and spirit or not as per regulations 'Ban on Polythene Bags Regulations - 2019' a press release said.

"Approximately 15 to 20 kilogrammes of polyethylene bags were confiscated and penalties of Rs20,000 were imposed on three violators by Koral assistant commissioner, and Pak-EPA imposed Rs25,000 penalty to four violators," it added.

