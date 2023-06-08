7 food outlets, 10 milk suppliers fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on seven food points and 10 milk suppliers on Thursday over violation of the authority's rules.

According to a press release, issued by the PFA, food safety teams checked various food units in the division and imposed Rs 65,000 fine on food outlets.

The team also imposed Rs 27,000 fine on milk-suppliers for mixing unhygienic ingredients in the milk.

The PFA teams also shut down production of two ice-making factories, located in Sargodha and Khushab districts for using rusty blocks and contaminated water. As many as 113 warning notices were also issued to food outlets over minor irregularities in the division.