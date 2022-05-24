7 Food points face penalty over unhygienic beverages

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on seven food points for selling unhygienic beverages and disposed of an ample quantity of sub-standard material during a crackdown across South Punjab on Tuesday

In line with special directives of Director General Food Authority Shoaib Khan Jadoon, the PFA team launched a crackdown against unhygienic beverages and found seven points involved in using sub-standard material in preparation of beverages.

The food points were involved in using expired flavors, chemicals, artificial sweets, citric acid and other sub-standard material in the process.

The PFA teams also found poor cleanliness arrangements and insects at different units.

The PFA imposed fine worth Rs 131,000 on the food points and also disposed of big quantity of unhygienic beverages and expired material.

DG Food Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that unhygienic beverages not only affect digestive system but also the kidneys. He said that the business of unhygienic beverages usually witness surge in summer season every year adding that the PFA teams have started checking of these units on daily basis in order to protect public health.

