7 gamblers apprehended

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested seven people for

gambling and recovered stake money from their possession.

In a crackdown, Shahr Sultan police conducted a raid and

arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money of

Rs 55,000, mobile phones and other paraphernalia from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.