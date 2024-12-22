Open Menu

7 Gamblers Apprehended

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 11:10 AM

7 gamblers apprehended

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested seven people for

gambling and recovered stake money from their possession.

In a crackdown, Shahr Sultan police conducted a raid and

arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money of

Rs 55,000, mobile phones and other paraphernalia from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.

