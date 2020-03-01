UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Gamblers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 07:40 PM

7 gamblers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, the police arrested seven gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting to Rs 10,000 and 7 mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman informed here on Sunday.

On a tip off, Airport Police raided and arrested the gamblers identified as Muhammad Saleem, Shmaon, Muhammad Bukush, Zeeshan Ali, Muhammad Imran, Khalid Javed and Muhammad Ali.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police arresting the gamblers adding that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements who were violating rule of law.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Muhammad Ali Money Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

MoF holds workshop on federal government’s trans ..

11 minutes ago

Mexico is keen to follow UAE leadership’s happin ..

41 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo takes in four confiscated cheetah cubs

56 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Dubai World, ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation continues relief efforts in Mad ..

1 hour ago

National Month of Reading kicks off

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.