7 gamblers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, the police arrested seven gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting to Rs 10,000 and 7 mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman informed here on Sunday.

On a tip off, Airport Police raided and arrested the gamblers identified as Muhammad Saleem, Shmaon, Muhammad Bukush, Zeeshan Ali, Muhammad Imran, Khalid Javed and Muhammad Ali.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police arresting the gamblers adding that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements who were violating rule of law.