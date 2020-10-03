UrduPoint.com
7 Gamblers Arrested During Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 05:12 PM

The police arrested seven gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 34,220 and eight mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested seven gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 34,220 and eight mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Saturday. Sadiqabad Police on a tip off, raided and arrested the gamblers identified Zaheer Ahmed, Naseer Ahmed, Muhammad Ali, Raja Umer, Zafar Ahmed, Gulzar Ahmed and Mazhar Javed.

The police registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements adding that no one would be allowed to carry illegal activity.

