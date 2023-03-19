7 gamblers arrested during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 2,404,007, mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Pirwadhi police conducted a raid and held gamblers who were identified as Ashfaq, Ghulam Hussain, Waqar Ali, Bilal Ahmed, Salim Ahmed, Shaukat and Waqar Qureshi.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of police team and said that gambling is the root cause of other crimes.

The reason is that the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law, the crackdown againstsuch anti-social elements will be continued.