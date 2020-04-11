UrduPoint.com
7 Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:43 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The police on Saturday in ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up four gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 86,500, 4 mobile phones, 1 tv and a fax machine from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that Urban Areas Police, on a tip off, raided in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested seven gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Muhammad Afzal, Ibrahim, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Javeed, Shahid Mehmood and Adil Zaheer.

The police registered separate cases against them under gambling act.

