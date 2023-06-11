7 gamblers held

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Taxila Police during a crackdown against anti-social elements arrested seven gamblers and seized bet money from their possession.

Sub-divisional Police officer DSP Ghulam Asghar Chandia told media persons here on Sunday that a team of Taxila Police led by station house officer Sub Inspector Sarmad Ilyas, acting on tip off, raided a gambling den and arrested seven persons red-handed while gambling.

He said that bet money worth Rs 46,000 and gambling tools were also recovered from their possession.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.