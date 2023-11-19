7 gamblers held in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) In a crackdown against anti-social elements, the Tank police have rounded up seven alleged gamblers and recovered two partridges and stake money amounting to Rs 115,000 from their possession here in the jurisdiction of Gul Imam police station on Sunday.

A spokesman for the district police informed that acting on a tip-off, a police team under the supervision of DSP Rural Syed Marjan Khan and Gul Imam police station SHO Raffi Ullah Khan conducted a raid at Khali Dagar area near Khyber Village and apprehended seven alleged gamblers identified as Riffat Ullah, son of Sami Ullah; Shams Uzaman, son of Ali Bagh; Mudassir, son of Mustafa; Sami Ullah, son of Maza Din; Mehtab, son of Jameel; Sana Ullah, son of Ajmal; and Anwar Kamal, son of Ahmad Jan, who were busy gambling on partridges.

The police team also recovered betting money amounting to Rs 115,300 and two partridges from them.

The cases have also been registered against the arrested accused.