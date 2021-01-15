UrduPoint.com
7 Gamblers Held With Valuables

Fri 15th January 2021

7 gamblers held with valuables

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested seven gamblers and recovered cash Rs. 30, 430 as stake money, cell phones and other valuables from their possessions, a police spokesman informed.

Ratta Amral police by following on information conducted raid at a gambling den and held seven gamblers as named Sajjid Hussain, Khurram Shehzad, Jamshed Iqbal, Fayyaz Khan, Waqas Ahmed, Sohail Ahmed and Khurram Shehzad.

The police also recovered stake money of Rs. 30,430, seven mobile phones and other accessories.

Cases have been registered against the accused under relevant act, spokesman added.

