Open Menu

7 Gangsters Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

7 gangsters arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Sialkot district police have arrested seven members of two gangs including the ringleaders involved in dacoity and robbery incidents.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO City Daska police, along with a police team, traced the accused by using scientific methods of investigation.

During interrogation, Rs. 250,000 in cash, 11 motorcycles, two pistols and several bullets were recovered from the robbers.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Sialkot Daska From

Recent Stories

Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

5 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

8 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

17 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

17 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

17 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

17 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

17 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

17 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

17 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan