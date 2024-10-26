7 gangsters arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Sialkot district police have arrested seven members of two gangs including the ringleaders involved in dacoity and robbery incidents.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO City Daska police, along with a police team, traced the accused by using scientific methods of investigation.

During interrogation, Rs. 250,000 in cash, 11 motorcycles, two pistols and several bullets were recovered from the robbers.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.