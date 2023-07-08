7 girls among 11 abducted from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 11 people including seven girls were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that unidentified abductors kidnapped 10-year-old Khushal son of Abdul Ghafoor and his young brother Irfan (8 years) from Chak No 420-GB when they were playing in the street of his locality.

The accused also abducted Rizwan from Chak No 99-RB Sheikhupura Road whereas Usman Shabbir (15 years) was kidnapped from Chak No.

61-JB.

Meanwhile, the abductors also kidnapped 13-year-old girl Suwaira Nazir from Bhaiwala, Shabana Hussain from Kakkoana, Maria Bibi (20) from General Hospital Chak No.224-RB, Nimra Imdad from Chak No.118-JB, Safiya Bibi from Chak No.191-RB Malloani, Iram Bibi (20) from Hajwairi Town and Nayab Bibi from Noorpur.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees. However, no clue in this regard was traced out so far, he added.