Open Menu

7 Girls Among 11 Abducted From Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2023 | 07:50 PM

7 girls among 11 abducted from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 11 people including seven girls were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that unidentified abductors kidnapped 10-year-old Khushal son of Abdul Ghafoor and his young brother Irfan (8 years) from Chak No 420-GB when they were playing in the street of his locality.

The accused also abducted Rizwan from Chak No 99-RB Sheikhupura Road whereas Usman Shabbir (15 years) was kidnapped from Chak No.

61-JB.

Meanwhile, the abductors also kidnapped 13-year-old girl Suwaira Nazir from Bhaiwala, Shabana Hussain from Kakkoana, Maria Bibi (20) from General Hospital Chak No.224-RB, Nimra Imdad from Chak No.118-JB, Safiya Bibi from Chak No.191-RB Malloani, Iram Bibi (20) from Hajwairi Town and Nayab Bibi from Noorpur.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees. However, no clue in this regard was traced out so far, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Road Young Sheikhupura From

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

1 hour ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

2 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

3 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

4 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

4 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

5 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

5 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

6 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

6 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan