7 Girls Among 9 Abducted In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Nine people including seven girls were abducted in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that one Adnan and his accomplices seduced a girl Kiran and kidnapped her from Liaquat Abad. Also, unknown persons abducted Iqrar Kashif from Asim Town D-Type Colony.

Similarly, Najma Bibi was kidnapped from Chak No 269-RB, Nazish Tariq from Chak No.669-GB, Nimra Muzammal from Owais Nagar, Kiran Azhar from Chak No 229-RB and Samina Kausar was abducted from Chak No 201-GB.

Meanwhile, a youth Ahmad was kidnapped from Chak No 6-JB while Malik Abdullah was abducted from Mohallah Masood Abad Samanabad.

The police have registered cases and started investigation.

