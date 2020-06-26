UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Held, Contraband Recovered

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:39 PM

7 held, contraband recovered

Police have arrested seven accused and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession from Sadder police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven accused and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession from Sadder police limits.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that on the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, teams of police and Eliot force along with Quick response force and other law enforcement agencies headed by DSP Shokat Ali had started search operation at Sadderwala, Suhrabwala, 3 Marla Scheme, Shaheen town, Muhammadi town and adjoining areas.

During the operation, after biometric verification of some 80 persons and search of 55 homes, the teams had arrested- Zia Ullah, Asmat Ullah, Abdul Ghaffar and others, and recovered 2120 gram hashish, 1 Kalashnikov, 1 repeater 12 bore, 1 pistols 30 bore and01 gun 12 bore from them.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

NATO Welcomes US-Russia Arms Control Talks - Stolt ..

6 seconds ago

Footwear exports increase 4.29 % to $114 mln

8 seconds ago

NATO Pushes for Russian Threat Rhetoric Or Risks L ..

9 seconds ago

H&M slumps into red as virus hits sales

13 seconds ago

Speeding car kills four in Karachi

3 minutes ago

Moscow Court Says Director Serebrennikov Headed Cr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.