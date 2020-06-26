7 held, contraband recovered

Police have arrested seven accused and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession from Sadder police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven accused and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession from Sadder police limits.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that on the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, teams of police and Eliot force along with Quick response force and other law enforcement agencies headed by DSP Shokat Ali had started search operation at Sadderwala, Suhrabwala, 3 Marla Scheme, Shaheen town, Muhammadi town and adjoining areas.

During the operation, after biometric verification of some 80 persons and search of 55 homes, the teams had arrested- Zia Ullah, Asmat Ullah, Abdul Ghaffar and others, and recovered 2120 gram hashish, 1 Kalashnikov, 1 repeater 12 bore, 1 pistols 30 bore and01 gun 12 bore from them.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.