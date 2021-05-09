7 held for doing wheelie

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Police arrested seven persons for doing wheelie and rash driving during the last 24 hours.

According to police, Shahzeb was arrested from canal road and Waqas from Chak No 409-GB over one wheeling.

Bilal from JAwad Club Chowk, Usman from Latif chowk, Ahmed from Awan chowk, Mateenfrom 409-GB, Kazim Ali from Sargodha road were arrested for rash driving.

Police have registered cases and sent the accused behind bars.