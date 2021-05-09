7 Held For Doing Wheelie
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Police arrested seven persons for doing wheelie and rash driving during the last 24 hours.
According to police, Shahzeb was arrested from canal road and Waqas from Chak No 409-GB over one wheeling.
Bilal from JAwad Club Chowk, Usman from Latif chowk, Ahmed from Awan chowk, Mateenfrom 409-GB, Kazim Ali from Sargodha road were arrested for rash driving.
Police have registered cases and sent the accused behind bars.