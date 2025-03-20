7 held for gambling on cards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Ratta Amral Police on Thursday arrested seven accused red-handed while gambling on cards with stake money.

The arrested accused included Tariq, Zahid, Sajid, Arshad, Aamir, Kamran and Ali, who were playing cards placing a bet of Rs 21,900, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Besides the money at stake, the police also seized five mobile phones and playing cards from them, he added.