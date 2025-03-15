7 Held For Illegal LPG Decanting
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 08:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Muzaffarabad police have arrested seven shopkeepers for illegally decanting LPG and selling petrol.
According to police sources, a special crackdown was launched in the area against illegal mini petrol pumps and LPG decanting shops.
The police arrested Usman, Ali Abbas, Altaf, Ahmed, Adnan, Yasir and Abdul Ghazi involved in illegal practices.
Police took the material into the custody and started legal procedure against them, police sources added.
