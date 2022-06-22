7 held for possessing illegal arms

Police have arrested seven arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested seven arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Waris Khan police arrested Nadir and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession. Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Ghazanfar and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Following operation, Taxila police arrested 03 accused Sharjeel, Bilal and Musa and recovered 03 pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Gujjar Khan arrested Noor Mohammad and recovered 1 pistol 30 of bore from his possession.

While Dhamyal police arrested Danish and recovered 1 pistol 30 of bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari appreciated police teams said that crackdown against illegal weapons would be intensified.